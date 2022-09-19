Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUSN. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.89 and a quick ratio of 17.89. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.04. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.
Insider Activity at Fusion Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 44,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,132.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,492. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
