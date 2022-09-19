Trodl (TRO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13,984.00

Trodl (TRO) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Trodl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trodl has traded 90.1% higher against the US dollar. Trodl has a market cap of $35,747.39 and $13,984.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00119779 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00858635 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Trodl Profile
Trodl’s total supply is 597,534,631 coins and its circulating supply is 149,095,543 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Trodl
Receive News & Updates for Trodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trodl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.