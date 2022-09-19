Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Stephens

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of TBK opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.19. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

