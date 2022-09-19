Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 13,981 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 336.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in American Express by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.69. The company had a trading volume of 69,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.56. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

