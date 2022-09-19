Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in International Paper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 222,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $57.86.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

