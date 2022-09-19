Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of LMT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $414.19. 14,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,437. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
