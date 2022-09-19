Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LMT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $414.19. 14,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,437. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

