Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,123,000 after acquiring an additional 249,110 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,462,000 after purchasing an additional 689,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,602,000 after buying an additional 60,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,993,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.93. 620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,875. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $175.69 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.96.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

