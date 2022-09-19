Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $808,203,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 962,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,374,269.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $326.17. 44,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,846. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.84. The company has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

