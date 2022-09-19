Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 86,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

