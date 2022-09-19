Transcodium Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $29,085.51 and approximately $58.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Transcodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens.”

