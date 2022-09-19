Traders Purchase Large Volume of Alerian MLP ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,051 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 172% compared to the average volume of 2,965 put options.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerian MLP ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

