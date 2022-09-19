Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.07. 41,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,167. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

