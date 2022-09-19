Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,679. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.66 and its 200 day moving average is $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

