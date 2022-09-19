Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $2.02 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.63.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ACN traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,016. The company has a market capitalization of $173.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

