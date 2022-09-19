Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.82. 36,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

