Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 2,549 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $222.53. 9,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

