Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 150 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.79. 49,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

