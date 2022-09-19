Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$9.12 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.54 and a 52-week high of C$17.43. The stock has a market cap of C$782.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$299.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rosalie C. Moore purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,101.38.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

