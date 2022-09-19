TheVig Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One TheVig coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TheVig has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. TheVig has a total market capitalization of $772,961.47 and $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TheVig Coin Profile

TheVig is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. The official website for TheVig is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TheVig Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheVig should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TheVig using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

