Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.7% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded down $7.16 on Monday, reaching $534.12. 25,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $568.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

