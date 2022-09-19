Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 6,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $537.43. The company had a trading volume of 37,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,731. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $568.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

