The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $5.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $2.14 on Monday. RealReal has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $28,787.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 681,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,512.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,225 shares of company stock worth $116,750. 13.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 65,908 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in RealReal by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RealReal by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 314,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 227,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.