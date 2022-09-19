The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 988,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 511,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock remained flat at $34.71 during midday trading on Monday. 155,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,874,875. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

