The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR) Short Interest Update

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 1,819.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,495,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,666 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth $103,000.

NASDAQ GFGDR opened at $0.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

