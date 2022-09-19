The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €21.67 ($22.11) on Thursday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($50.88). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.97.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

