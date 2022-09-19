The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on THG in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

THG Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of THG stock opened at 0.59 on Thursday. THG has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.78.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

