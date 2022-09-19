The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 175 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.8 %
VOD opened at GBX 108.36 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.45. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,806.00.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
