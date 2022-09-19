The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 175 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.8 %

VOD opened at GBX 108.36 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.45. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,806.00.

Insider Transactions at Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.