The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $888,936 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 916.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

