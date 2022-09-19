The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Sky Investment Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 2.1% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 254,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,872,533. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $259.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

