The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $42.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $51.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

