Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) and Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) Financial Review

Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) and Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Second Street Capital and Taylor Morrison Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Second Street Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Taylor Morrison Home $7.50 billion 0.37 $663.03 million $7.42 3.33

Taylor Morrison Home has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.1% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Second Street Capital and Taylor Morrison Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Taylor Morrison Home 11.27% 22.19% 10.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Second Street Capital and Taylor Morrison Home, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Taylor Morrison Home 0 4 3 0 2.43

Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus target price of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 25.88%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, suggesting that its stock price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Morrison Home has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home beats Second Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services. In addition, the company operates under the Taylor Morrison, William Lyon Signature, and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Second Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.