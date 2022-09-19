Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,036 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.6% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $82,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 618.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after buying an additional 662,693 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 146,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 76,930 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.30. 287,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,078,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $400.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.