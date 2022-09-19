SuperRare (RARE) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

SuperRare (RARE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One SuperRare coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000916 BTC on exchanges. SuperRare has a market cap of $17.50 million and $2.30 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,784.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010837 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005417 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00062870 BTC.

About SuperRare

RARE is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare. The official website for SuperRare is superrare.com.

SuperRare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperRare is a platform to buy and sell NFTs, a network owned & governed by artists, collectors and curators. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

