Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,417,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $106.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average of $118.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.24 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

