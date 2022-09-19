Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $424.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $457.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 467.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

