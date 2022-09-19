Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $60,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 50,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 7,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $410.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

