Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $12.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.2% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $138.75 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

