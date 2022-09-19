STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.50.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STOR. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.16.
STORE Capital Stock Performance
NYSE STOR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.15. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STORE Capital
STORE Capital Company Profile
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STORE Capital (STOR)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.