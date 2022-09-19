STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STOR. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.16.

NYSE STOR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.15. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 1,395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,091,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,418,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

