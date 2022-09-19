StockNews.com Upgrades Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.48. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,152,000 after acquiring an additional 147,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after acquiring an additional 276,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,761,000 after purchasing an additional 238,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

