StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.83.

FMS opened at $16.67 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,176,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after buying an additional 210,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after buying an additional 236,459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $16,738,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

