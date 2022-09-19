StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
Biocept Price Performance
NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.78.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
