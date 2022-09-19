StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Biocept Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

About Biocept

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOC. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biocept by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biocept by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

See Also

