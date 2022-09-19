StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $14.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.25. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $43.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,016.70% and a negative net margin of 958.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.