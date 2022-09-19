Stitch Fix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 15,908 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,925 put options.

Insider Activity

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 1,153.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 448,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 412,727 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Stitch Fix by 175.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Stitch Fix by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 3.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. 225,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,985. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

