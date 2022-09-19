Steem Trading 9.1% Lower This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $84.39 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009018 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000914 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007960 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000054 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.io.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
