Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Sidoti downgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sidoti currently has $12.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:SCS opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 341.20%.

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.