StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 221,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

StealthGas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GASS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.75. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in StealthGas by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GASS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on StealthGas in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.