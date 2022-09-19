Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $91.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

