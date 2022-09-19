Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Starbase (STAR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $226,119.74 and approximately $31,124.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,784.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010837 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005417 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00062870 BTC.

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer. The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

