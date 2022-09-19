Stairway Partners LLC Purchases 5,590 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 81,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,563,000 after acquiring an additional 711,096 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $84.28. 112,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.60. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $112.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

