Stairway Partners LLC Has $75.05 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,765 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 11.4% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $75,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.34. 75,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

